MUFAKOSE KILLER REMANDED IN CUSTODY

A Mufakose man who allegedly killed his girlfriend’s son and injured her daughter over an unknown dispute yesterday appeared in court for remand.

Thomas Nyamhunga (43) was facing murder charges when he appeared before a Mbare magistrate who remanded him in custody pending trial.

Only the High Court can grant bail in murder cases..

Allegations are that on Sunday at around 7pm, Nyamhunga went to the house of his girlfriend Needmore Kudzai Mauka in Mufakose and found her not at home.

But her children were there and he allegedly called his girlfriend to enquire where she was.

The State alleges he had a misunderstanding with Ms Mauka over the phone.

Nyamhunga then slept on the bed in the company of the boy while another child was on the floor.

It is alleged that at around 8:30pm, Nyamhunga took a kitchen knife from the kitchen drawer and cut the throat of the boy three times, killing him.

He then stabbed the other child sleeping on the floor.

It is alleged that the child woke up screaming and ran out of the room to a neighbour with a cut on the throat.

Nyamhunga, who is also facing a domestic violence charge, then fled from the scene.

Concerning the domestic violence charge, it is alleged that on October 25, Nyamhunga went to Ms Mauka’s house and demanded reimbursement of US$5.

She told him she had no money and he started slapping and punching her. Herald