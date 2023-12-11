MURDERED MUFAKOSE BOY LAID TO REST

THE five-year-old Mufakose boy killed by his mother’s married lover was laid to rest at Granville Cemetery on Saturday.

Scores of Dynamos FC supporters, vendors operating from Samuriwo shopping centre and Mufakose residents thronged Mukumbadzetse Street to pay their last respects to Emmanuel Tinenyasha Mauka.

They called for an end to gender-based violence which led to the slaughter of Emmanuel in cold blood following differences between his mother, Needmore Mauka, and her married lover, Thomas Nyamhunga.

Mufakose Youth Development Committee chairperson, John Matibiri, and Mufakose Community Development Trust chairperson, Agatha Chiseya, told H-Metro that a march to protest and conscientise people about the dangers of GBV is set for this Friday.

“We have organised a demonstration against GBV this Friday following the murder of Emmanuel,” said Agatha.

“Police Victim Friendly Unit and other stakeholders will be with us to campaign against GBV, so we are inviting people, including church leaders, to join us in the march,” she said. H Metro