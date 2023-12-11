MURDERED MUFAKOSE BOY LAID TO REST

THE five-year-old Mufakose boy killed by his mother’s married lover was laid to rest at Granville Cemetery on Saturday.
Scores of Dynamos FC supporters, vendors operating from
Samuriwo shopping centre and Mufakose residents thronged Mukumbadzetse Street
to pay their last respects to Emmanuel Tinenyasha Mauka.
They called for an end to gender-based violence which led
to the slaughter of Emmanuel in cold blood following differences between his
mother, Needmore Mauka, and her married lover, Thomas Nyamhunga.
Mufakose Youth Development Committee chairperson, John
Matibiri, and Mufakose Community Development Trust chairperson, Agatha Chiseya,
told H-Metro that a march to protest and conscientise people about the dangers
of GBV is set for this Friday.
“We have organised a demonstration against GBV this Friday
following the murder of Emmanuel,” said Agatha.
“Police Victim Friendly Unit and other stakeholders will be
with us to campaign against GBV, so we are inviting people, including church
leaders, to join us in the march,” she said. H Metro
