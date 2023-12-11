UNI BARS STUDENTS FROM EXAMS

A group of Midlands State University students clashed with officials on Friday after they were denied entry to the exam room.

The students, who were sitting for their final semester exams at the Showground Hall, claimed that they had agreed on a payment plan for outstanding fees, yet were still barred from writing their final exams.

They said they had engaged with the university administration, and approached the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development, for protection and had provided evidence of full fees payment as requested.

Students who spoke to H-Metro said they were denied entry into the exam room over outstanding fees yet they had agreed on a payment plan.

“We wrote the payment plan and it’s very disappointing that they are now denying us permission to sit for our final exams. The officials have been saying everything was beyond their control and they are saying we paid late.

“They are in possession of the letter which we attached to all the relevant officials. We did everything to make sure that we had registered, and we had a right to sit for the exams,” said one student.

Another student said they even approached the Ministry for protection.

“We approached the Ministry on the same day we were denied entry into the exam and they said we had a right to sit for the exam.

“The Ministry referred us to the registrar who told us that the issue is dealt with by the Harare branch and the responsible authorities for the Harare branch referred us back to the main campus. In the first quarter, we wrote and now they are saying we can’t write.” H Metro