MAI TT RETURNS TO CHIKURUBI

COMEDIENNE and musician Mai TT is set to return to prison, but this time to visit inmates she left behind after being released on appeal last month.

Mai TT was sentenced to nine months in June for using a hired car as collateral to cover up a US$10 000 loan advanced to her by her friend Rachel Mhuka.

Her custodial sentence was lengthened by another three months after she was jailed six months for theft of trust property.

The additional three months accrued after the State discovered that she had defaulted her community service on a previous conviction, serving just 19 of the required 105 hours.

She was automatically disqualified as a good candidate for community service and could not appeal against sentence.

After serving three months at Chikurubi Female Prison for absconding community service, she successfully appealed against her conviction and sentence on theft of trust property, and it was upheld.

She became a free woman on November 7.

Mai TT told H-Metro on Saturday that she was indebted to the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS) for its role in her rehabilitation during her time in prison.

This was after TopSnash Car Rentals presented her with a Toyota Axio vehicle as its brand ambassador.

She said that although prison life was not easy, the rehabilitation process had opened her eyes and taught her valuable skills that have helped her in her businesses.

She said she desired to visit inmates and give them hope.

“I owe ZPCS a lot for helping me during my incarceration,” said Mai TT.

“Prison life is not good and I felt the pain. I do not want to commit crime again, but I will return to prison to visit inmates and give them hope.

“I benefited from the rehabilitation process I underwent as it opened my eyes. It taught me that I can be much better than I thought I could be before I went to jail.

“There are some inmates like Idah, who taught me to knit handbags.

“Ndine mamwe madzimai arimuhusungwa andakasiyamo zvekuti imwe nguva ndinochema saka ndinoda kuvashanyira,” said Mai TT.

She said TopSnash Car Rentals had pleasantly surprised her by presenting a vehicle to her.

“They complained that I had abandoned them as their brand ambassador, only to surprise me by presenting me with a vehicle.

“This is my first car after leaving prison and I am so happy,” Mai TT said. H Metro