WIFE STABS HUBBY TO DEATH, FLEES

Police in Bulawayo are appealing for information that could lead to the arrest of a 23 year old Trish Ndlovu of Nkulumane Suburb who stabbed her husband and later died in the early hours of Wednesday over an undisclosed matter.
The deceased, Hillary Mugiyo, was also 23 year old.
Bulawayo’s acting Provincial Police spokesperson, Assistant
Inspector Nomalanga Msebele confirmed the incident and said Ndlovu is on the
run.
“On 6 December 2023, around 2am, a neighbour to the couple
was awakened by noises coming from the couple’s house. The neighbour proceeded
to their house and discovered a pool of blood in the passage and also in the
spare bedroom. He asked Ndlovu, who was inside the house, what had happened and
she revealed that she had a fight with Mugiyo over an undisclosed issue,” said
Asst. Inspector Msebele.
According to Asst. Inspector Msebele, Ndlovu stated she had
stabbed Mugiyo with a kitchen knife once on the neck and that he was outside
the house.
“The neighbour went to check on Mugiyo and found him lying
on the ground facing upwards while blood was oozing from the neck, and he was
still showing signs of life. While the neighbour tried to seek help for Mugiyo,
Ndlovu disappeared from the scene and her whereabouts are still not known,”
said the acting police spokesperson.
Asst. Inspector Msebele said an ambulance was summoned for
Mugiyo, who was then pronounced dead.
“A police report was then made. The body was conveyed to
United Bulawayo Hospitals for Post Mortem,” she said.
Asst. Inspector Msebele urged members of the public to
solve their problems amicably rather than to use violence as this results in
unnecessary loss of lives.
“Such a young life has been lost, in an incident which
could have been avoided if both parties had sought assistance in solving their
issue. As we commemorate 16 days of activism against Gender Based Violence, we
encourage members of the public to use dialogue rather than violence and seek
advice from third parties such as Emthonjeni Women Forum, Musasa and Contact
Family Counselling Centre,” said the acting police spokesperson. CITE
