WIFE STABS HUBBY TO DEATH, FLEES

Police in Bulawayo are appealing for information that could lead to the arrest of a 23 year old Trish Ndlovu of Nkulumane Suburb who stabbed her husband and later died in the early hours of Wednesday over an undisclosed matter.

The deceased, Hillary Mugiyo, was also 23 year old.

Bulawayo’s acting Provincial Police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele confirmed the incident and said Ndlovu is on the run.

“On 6 December 2023, around 2am, a neighbour to the couple was awakened by noises coming from the couple’s house. The neighbour proceeded to their house and discovered a pool of blood in the passage and also in the spare bedroom. He asked Ndlovu, who was inside the house, what had happened and she revealed that she had a fight with Mugiyo over an undisclosed issue,” said Asst. Inspector Msebele.

According to Asst. Inspector Msebele, Ndlovu stated she had stabbed Mugiyo with a kitchen knife once on the neck and that he was outside the house.

“The neighbour went to check on Mugiyo and found him lying on the ground facing upwards while blood was oozing from the neck, and he was still showing signs of life. While the neighbour tried to seek help for Mugiyo, Ndlovu disappeared from the scene and her whereabouts are still not known,” said the acting police spokesperson.

Asst. Inspector Msebele said an ambulance was summoned for Mugiyo, who was then pronounced dead.

“A police report was then made. The body was conveyed to United Bulawayo Hospitals for Post Mortem,” she said.

Asst. Inspector Msebele urged members of the public to solve their problems amicably rather than to use violence as this results in unnecessary loss of lives.

“Such a young life has been lost, in an incident which could have been avoided if both parties had sought assistance in solving their issue. As we commemorate 16 days of activism against Gender Based Violence, we encourage members of the public to use dialogue rather than violence and seek advice from third parties such as Emthonjeni Women Forum, Musasa and Contact Family Counselling Centre,” said the acting police spokesperson. CITE