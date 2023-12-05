FAZ IS JUST ANOTHER AFFILIATE, SAYS ZANU PF

Zanu PF says a local private organisation, Forever Associates of Zimbabwe (FAZ) is just one of its 95 affiliates that emerged ahead of the August 2023 harmonised elections which, together with others, contributed to the ruling party’s electoral win through campaigning as a stand alone entity.

The party’s national political commissar Dr Mike Bimha said just like the other 94 ruling party affiliates, FAZ applied for and was accorded affiliate status after expressing interest to aid the Zanu PF campaign drive as a stand alone organisation ahead of the August harmonised elections.

He was responding to a question from journalists who wanted to know the relationship between Zanu PF and FAZ during a press conference at a Masvingo hotel where Dr Bimha spoke about this weekend’s councils and National Assembly by-elections.

”I think if you recall, one of the developments, recent developments in Zanu PF campaigning was the emergence of affiliates (before this year’s elections) and this contributed immensely to our success because there were people, in their various persuasions, who felt comfortable to work as affiliates rather than coming in under the (Zanu PF) Youth League or Women’s League. That is why you found Teachers 4ED, Nurses 4ED, you found a whole range, even Rastas 4ED, who felt that they had something to offer coming to support the developments, people who felt comfortable working with Zanu PF,” said Dr Bimha.

He said the fires of affiliates in Zanu PF were first stocked following the formation of Young Women for ED which he branded a ”champion affiliate”.

”The real champion was the Young Women 4ED because when it started and emerged, the issue of Zanu PF affiliates spread like veld fire,” said Dr Bimha. Herald