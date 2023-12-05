MUFAKOSE CHILD KILLER ARRESTED IN WATERFALLS

The Mufakose man, Thomas Nyamhunga who ran amok on Sunday night and stabbed to death one of his girlfriend’s child and injuring another one in unclear circumstances at their house in the area has been arrested in Waterfalls, Harare.

Nyamhunga of house number 78 Crowbrough Way in Mufakose was wanted for a murder case after killing Emmanuel Tinenyasha Mauka (five) and another one for attempted murder after he also stabbed Andile Tawananyasha Mauka (eight) who is admitted at Sally Mugabe Central Hospital.

The third child who is their older sister escaped unhurt.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest and said Nyamhunga is expected to appear in court soon.

He was arrested at a house in Waterfalls where he had gone into hiding. Herald