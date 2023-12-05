JEALOUS BOYFRIEND KILLS LOVER'S CHILD

A MAN, who exploded into a fit of rage and stabbed his girlfriend’s two children, leaving one dead and another in hospital on Sunday night, might have been influenced by a belief that their mother was away in the company of another man.

However, it has turned out that Needmore Mauka, the woman who lost her child in the savage knife attack, was in Ngezi where she had gone to support her favourite team, Dynamos, in the Chibuku Super Cup final.

She left her three kids at her home in Mufakose and they all faced real danger, at the hands of her married lover, Thomas Nyamhunga, who decided to attack the innocent children.

One of the kids was killed, another was seriously injured and is in hospital while a third fled the chaos and alerted neighbours.

Mauka now regrets dating Nyamhunga.

She told H-Metro yesterday that Nyamhunga has been turning down her proposals that they should end their relationship after his wife found out about their illicit affair.

She said Nyamhunga, who was well-known to her children, got home in her absence in the evening and asked the children to prepare food.

After they had eaten, he told them to go to bed, unbeknown to them that he had evil intentions of killing them.

He slept in the same bed with Emmanuel Tinenyasha Mauka (5), whom he stabbed to death.

Andile Tawananyasha Mauka (8) is battling for life at Sally Mugabe Central Hospital and their older sister escaped unscathed.

Earlier during the day, Nyamhunga had called her.

“I regret answering Thomas’ phone call and ever dating him,” said Mauka.

“I want to believe that the words we exchanged over the phone could have angered him to the extent of killing my child and injuring the other.

“Andirwadzisa Thomas.

“I didn’t know that he was so evil.”

She added: “I was receiving threatening messages from his wife, Mai Alice, over our affair.

“I decided to separate from Thomas, but he has been refusing.

“He even suggested I move to alternative accommodation to avoid his wife, but I refused.

“Airamba kurambwa, saka akandifonera kuti ndiripi ndikamuudza kuti ndaenda kubhora reDynamos.

“He accused me of being with a boyfriend, yet I was with my female friends. The conversation did not go well and he hung up.

“I rushed home after he informed me about his intention to go to my rented house. I arrived around 9pm and found people gathered at my house and I suspected something bad had happened.”

Nyamhunga, a Mufakose meat vendor, is said to have fled the scene after Mauka’s 12-year-old daughter managed to escape from the raging butcher.

Mufakose residents are baying for Nyamhunga’s blood.

One resident, Susan Matsunga, said: “This is so sad, we are in pain and heartbroken because of Thomas.

“I have known Thomas for years and never knew his bad side since he was a staunch follower of a local church. He looked too innocent to do this evil. I later learnt that he was now taking alcohol and no longer going to church.

“I feel sorry for a mother robbed of a son in such a way. As women, we are being abused daily for the sake of love and marriage.” H Metro