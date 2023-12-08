DJ OLLAH ARRESTED, RELEASED



RADIO personality Owen Madondo, popularly known as DJ Ollah 7, was arrested for road rage after getting into a quarrel with police officers in Harare on Wednesday.

After H-Metro contacted him yesterday, for his side of the story, he went live on his social media platforms and recorded a video which appeared to dismiss the fact that he was arrested.

He also came onto the H-Metro social media platforms to comment, on a photograph we posted, which showed him in handcuffs.

DJ Ollah 7 said, in his comment, that it was not true that he was ARRESTED.

He said a motorist bumped into his vehicle and, among the passengers, were cops, which led to a verbal altercation.

One of the cops handcuffed Madondo and the other motorist, and they were taken to Harare Central Police Station.

“I had a misunderstanding with some police officers,” DJ Ollah told H-Metro.

“A motorist bumped my vehicle and among his passengers were some police officers.

“Upon questioning the motorist about scratching my vehicle, the officers came out and we quarrelled.

“The incident attracted a number of people who gathered around.”

He added: “The officers became angry with me and one of them, in plain clothes, came and handcuffed me and the other motorist, and took us to Harare Central Police Station.

“I was released. I was surprised to see a video of the incident circulating on social media today (yesterday), but it happened on Wednesday.”

No official report was lodged against DJ Ollah 7, according to Harare provincial deputy police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Faith Mapisa.

She said no official report against the radio driver was lodged.

She, however, urged people to comply with police officers discharging their duties. H Metro