NO CASUAL WEAR IN HOSPITALS : GOVT

THE Health and Child Care ministry has warned medical practitioners against showing up at work in casual wear saying such dressing was not dignified in the profession.

In a statement, ministry permanent secretary Aspect Maunganidze said health workers must always be in formal wear.

“To ensure dignity and formality in the health service, be advised that standards of dressing are required of members of the health services on official duty,” Maunganidze said.

“Exceptions for normal standards of dress may be granted when members’ actual duties require different consideration. This is at the discretion of the head of the ministry.”

The ministry said health workers needed to adhere to the dress code as set by the Health Services Board.

“To ensure dignity and formality in the health service, the Health Services Board has introduced this circular to provide guidance on the standard of dress required of members of the health service on official duty,” the statement read.

Uniformed staff is expected to wear its full prescribed uniform, the ministry said.

“Both men and women are not allowed to turn up for work wearing on tennis shoes or takkies. In the case of men, open sandals should only be worn for medical reasons and it is necessary for the respective heads of departments to request the medical certificates of the affected members,” the ministry said.

Zimbabwe Nurses Association president Enock Dongo said he had not yet seen the circular. Newsday