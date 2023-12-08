NO CASUAL WEAR IN HOSPITALS : GOVT

THE Health and Child Care ministry has warned medical practitioners against showing up at work in casual wear saying such dressing was not dignified in the profession.
In a statement, ministry permanent secretary Aspect
Maunganidze said health workers must always be in formal wear.
“To ensure dignity and formality in the health service, be
advised that standards of dressing are required of members of the health
services on official duty,” Maunganidze said.
“Exceptions for normal standards of dress may be granted
when members’ actual duties require different consideration. This is at the
discretion of the head of the ministry.”
The ministry said health workers needed to adhere to the
dress code as set by the Health Services Board.
“To ensure dignity and formality in the health service, the
Health Services Board has introduced this circular to provide guidance on the
standard of dress required of members of the health service on official duty,”
the statement read.
Uniformed staff is expected to wear its full prescribed
uniform, the ministry said.
“Both men and women are not allowed to turn up for work
wearing on tennis shoes or takkies. In the case of men, open sandals should
only be worn for medical reasons and it is necessary for the respective heads
of departments to request the medical certificates of the affected members,”
the ministry said.
Zimbabwe Nurses Association president Enock Dongo said he had not yet seen the
circular. Newsday
