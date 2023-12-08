GANG STEALS 26 CAR ENGINES

FOUR Harare men have been charged with stealing 26 car engines worth US$30 000.

Sesedza Makoni (29), Zadok Mangwende (20), Abedinigo Mangwende (24) and Lovemore Matimba (19) appeared before Harare magistrate, Apolonia Marutya, who remanded them in custody pending bail application today.

Makoni worked as a salesperson at the complainant’s warehouse and had keys to the warehouse, which he used to gain access at any time.

The four allegedly stole the engines from the warehouse in July, loaded them onto hired trucks, and took them to Kaguvi Street for sale.

They then shared the money among themselves.

After receiving a tip-off, the complainant carried out a stock take and discovered the missing engines.

The police were informed and the four were arrested on Tuesday.

Nothing was recovered. H Metro