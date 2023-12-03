BARTENDER STEALS US$25K

A Harare bartender appeared before the magistrate courts for allegedly stealing over US$25 000 from his employer.

Kuda Zengeni (29) was remanded in custody to tomorrow for bail ruling.

Prosecutor Zebediah Bofu alleged that Zengeni stole the money between August and November.

Zengeni allegedly devised a method whereby he would under invoice daily sales.

This was uncovered after the manager conducted a spot check and discovered that US$800 was missing.

Further investigations were conducted and it was discovered that Zengeni had been stealing money on a daily basis.

A police report was filed leading to his arrest.