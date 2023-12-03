443 ZIM CHILDREN BLOCKED FROM ENTERING SA

The Border Management Authority (BMA) said it managed to help prevent the alleged trafficking of about 443 children from Zimbabwe into the country.
The authority on Sunday gave an update on its state of
readiness ahead of the festive season.
In a sting operation by various law enforcement officials
on Saturday night, 42 buses were searched at the Beitbridge border post, and
children under the age of eight years were found travelling without parents or
guardians.
Commander of the border guard Michael Masiapato: "Children
under the age of 8, that were in those buses without a parent or a guardian.
Fairly, they were being trafficked into South Africa. We were able to take them
out of those buses, we were able to engage with Zimbabwean officials and we
were able to send them back for processing."
Further reflecting on some key successes since the pre and
post-transitional period of April 2023, the authority said it’s been able to
stop a little over 44,000 people who were attempting to enter South Africa
illegally and deported them.
PORT OPERATING HOURS EXTENDED
The authority indicated that it will be extending operating
hours at ports identified as critical across the country over the festive
season.
An additional 380 personnel will be deployed at selected
busiest ports of entry.
Six million people are expected to move through the
country's different borders, airports, and harbours over December, according to
the BMA.
Masiapato said while the busiest ports are operational
24/7, others receive a lot of traffic around this time of the year.
"In terms of Groblers Bridge - port of entry to
Botswana, the normal operating hours are always between 6 am and 10 pm, so we
extended the time by two hours. We shall be closing at midnight on 15 and 16
December as well as 22 and 23 December."
This will also apply to different ports in Lesotho and
Eswatini.
