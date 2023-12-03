MAN JAILED FOR RAPING TEEN DAUGHTER

A 59 year-old Harare man has been sentenced to 20 years in jail for raping his daughter aged 13.

Magistrate Loice Mukunyadzi convicted the man after finding him guilty of the offence.

State prosecutor Tendai Tapi told the court that sometime in May this year, the minor’s mother visited her relatives in Budiriro leaving her in the custody of her husband from Southlea Park.

At around 2000 hours the same day, the father told the minor to go and sleep in his bedroom.

At around 2200, he went to join her in bed and demanded to have sex with her.

She refused.

He threatened to kill himself if she refused before forcing himself on her.

The sexual abuse continued on different occasions, but came to light on June 25 when a community care worker went to the house to investigate after receiving a tip-off.

The father was found sleeping with the minor. Standard