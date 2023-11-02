TODDLER LEFT WITH BROTHER (7) DIES IN HOUSE FIRE

A toddler left in the care of her 7-year-old brother died in a fire incident after the brother started a fire to heat bathing water.

Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe said on Sunday, Sibongile Bhebhe (45) of plot 23 village 2 Masasa in Mvurwi, left her two children going to a church service.

At around 4:30 pm, the seven-year-old went into the kitchen and started a fire to boil bathing water.

The sister, a year and seven-month-old baby, Kayron Yuwani followed into the kitchen.

The fire spread and engulfed the house. The brother managed to escape but the baby was trapped inside.

A neighbour Chrispen Sithole (44) saw smoke and rushed to the house and saw the seven-year-old standing outside saying the baby was inside.

Villagers gathered and tried to put out the fire to no avail.

“Life is precious, safeguard it. We urge parents and guardians to supervise minors or leave them in the custody of responsible people. Negligence of minors is a criminal offence,” said Insp Mundembe. Herald





