CCC, ZANU PF CLASH OVER MUPEDZANHAMO VENDORS

THE opposition Citizens Coalitions for Change (CCC) and ruling Zanu PF party have reportedly clashed over the list of vendors to operate from the Mupedzanhamo flea market when it reopens soon.

Mupedzanhamo has been closed for almost three years, with the issue of vending spaces in the lucrative flea market having since turned into a political hot potato as space barons from the two political parties fight to control the Harare City Council-owned flea markets.

Last week, an all-stakeholder meeting was held ahead of the reopening of the market.

Harare City Council small and medium enterprises (SMEs) chairperson Denford Ndadziore, confirmed the meeting which was attended by mayor lan Makone, his deputy Kudzai Kadzombe and city council directors, among other stakeholders.

Ngadziore said the registration process of all SME traders was continuing ahead of the reopening.

“We are excited to let you know that the reopening of Mupedzanhamo market is now imminent. For nearly three years, Mupedzanhamo has been closed, but renovations and revamping processes are almost complete,”Ngadziore said

“It should be noted that the Mupedzanhamo market belongs to the City of Harare and political parties have no legal ownership or role in the running of the market. In line with the new SMEs policy, all vendors and SME traders should be registered at all district offices in Harare,” he said.

Mbare MP Martin Matinyanya (Zanu PF) said he was not invited to the meeting.

“I was not part of the meeting, I don’t know what they discussed at the meeting, but as the Member of Parliament in Mbare, I want those people who benefited before to first get vending spaces,” he said yesterday.

But reports abound that CCC and Zanu PF are clashing over the beneficiaries.

The reopening of the Mupedzanhamo market, which was initially planned for December 20, 2022, has been postponed on numerous occasions. Newsday



