MAI TT APPEALS AGAINST CONVICTION

INCARCERATED comedienne, Mai TT, still maintains she is INNOCENT and was wrongly convicted in her theft case.

She has taken her case to the High Court where she is appealing against her conviction.

Mai TT claims she had no intention to deprive Rachel Mhuka of her US$10 000 or Else Event Car Hire of its vehicle.

Her hearing was postponed to November 6 by High Court judges, Justices Happious Zhou and Benjamin Chikowero, after the State asked for more time to file its arguments.

Mai TT argues that the magistrate, who convicted her, erred in her findings that she had used the vehicle as collateral.

Through her lawyer, Tafadzwa Muvhami of Muvahami Attorneys, Mai TT submitted that Mhuka had every reason to lie to the court after realising that the car left in her company was repossessed.

It’s also Mai TT’s argument that she had no binding trust agreement with Mhuka and it wasn’t her intention to permanently deprive the car dealership.

In securing a conviction against Mai TT, the State proved that sometime in September last year, at the corner of Sam Nujoma Street and Speke Avenue in Harare, she unlawfully and intentionally misrepresented to Mhuka that she needed US$10 000 for her business venture.

She gave Mhuka a Mercedes Benz as surety for the loan which she undertook to pay back by November 30 last year.

Mai TT allegedly did this knowing that the vehicle did not belong to her. However, Mai TT later claimed back the Mercedes Benz saying it did not belong to her and gave her an Audi Q5. She again withdrew it and replaced the vehicle with an invalid passport as surety.

When Mhuka realised that the passport was invalid, she confronted Mai TT who immediately returned the second vehicle.

The State alleged that sometime in January this year, police from Rhodesville seized the car from Mhuka, indicating that it had been stolen from Else Event Car Hire.

Mai TT reportedly later paid back the US$10 000 in full. H Metro





