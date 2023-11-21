RECALLED COUNCILLOR ELECTED HRE MAYOR

CHAOS reigned supreme yesterday as CCC Harare City councillors elected a “recalled” councillor, Lovejoy Chitengu (ward 36), to become the city’s new Mayor.

Despite red flags being raised by acting chamber secretary Warren Chiwawa that the issue of Mr Chitengu’s recall was before the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works, the elections proceeded nonetheless.

The “disputed” elections proceeded almost after two hours of heated debate.

Zanu PF councillors called for the postponement of the elections while CCC, whose councillor Blessing Duma was the interim chair of the special council meeting, insisted on holding the elections.

CCC leader Mr Nelson Chamisa’s emissaries, who included acting party Harare chairperson Erick Murai and Mufakose legislator Susan Matsunga, were in attendance closely monitoring the proceedings.

In the results, Clr Chitengu had 35 votes while Clr Temany Utete had seven. There were three spoilt votes.

As for the deputy mayoral post, Clr Rosemary Muronda emerged the winner with 38 votes while her contender Clr Susan Chuma (proportional representation) had seven.

Giving his acceptance speech, Mayor Chitengu said a leadership vacuum in the city would not serve the interests of residents, hence the decision to quickly plug holes emanating from the recalls.

“The decision that you have just taken soon after the recall of eight of our colleagues is in recognition of the fight we face against current challenges, especially that of cholera.

“Council needs to remain focused on its transformative agenda towards a smart city that works for everyone,” he said.

Mayor Chitengu said he will take his responsibilities seriously.

“We derive relief from the assurances we got from the recalled councillors that they will remain available for consultation on a wide range of decisions that council must take.

“More than that, I look forward to their return to this chamber, either as a result of a court decision or the ballot within the next 90 days,” he said. Herald