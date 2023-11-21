TSHABANGU RECALLS FIVE IN CHINHOYI

CCC interim secretary general, Mr Sengezo Tshabangu, has recalled five Chinhoyi Municipality councillors, who he said have ceased to be members of the disintegrating opposition party led by Mr Nelson Chamisa.

The five who were sacked include Ward 12 Councillor Mr Dyke Makumbi, who in 2020, was Chinhoyi mayor but was sacked by the then MDC-T interim president Dr Thokozani Khupe.

The other four affected councillors are Mr Lovemore Kurwakumire of Ward 10, Mr Ninion Verandeni of Ward 9 and proportional representatives Ms Dorcas Marunga and Ms Florence Masache.

Chinhoyi Municipality town clerk Mr Maxwell Kaitano confirmed the recalls and said they had promptly informed the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) about the vacancies.

CCC now has seven councillors out of the 15 Wards where elections were held.

The party is also being represented by one proportional representation councillor.

Zanu PF has one elected councillor and two female proportional representatives. Herald





