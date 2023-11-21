ED PROMOTES THREE BRIG GENERALS ON RETIREMENT



THE Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, President Mnangagwa, yesterday promoted three Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) Brigadier-Generals to the rank of Major-General on retirement.

The President made the promotions in terms of the Defence Act (Chapter 11:02) Section 20, as read with Statutory Instrument 257 of 2020, Section 19c, Sub-section 2c, which reads: “His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe and Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces may on the advice of the Minister of Defence, acting on the recommendations of the Commander Zimbabwe Defence Forces, reward any member for distinguished service or gallant conduct on active service by promoting an officer to a higher rank.”

The three are Solomon Siziba, Chisichenyu Sydney Singizi and Lazarus Chinhamhora Gutu.

The promotions are with effect from October 25, September 25 and September 23 respectively.

Conferring new insignia of rank on the promoted officers, Commander Zimbabwe Defence Forces, General Philip Valerio Sibanda said the promotions were a testimony of hard work and loyalty to national duty.

“The promotion we are witnessing today is a true testimony of selfless service you have shown to this country which dates back as far as the war of liberation struggle leading to these many years of service in the Zimbabwe Defence Forces,” he said.

Gen Sibanda called on the three to remain exemplary in their retirement adding that the ZDF will not hesitate to call on them if their services are required.

Giving a vote of thanks, Major- General Singizi promised to remain loyal.

“If I may be honest Sir, we have been waiting for this day. Everything has a beginning and an ending. I would like to thank His Excellency, President Mnangagwa for this recognition. This is our time to go and rest and do things that we could not do during our active service. We remain available anytime we are called back for duty.” Herald





