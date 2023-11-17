MLISWA WITHDRAWS FROM ACTIVE POLITICS

FORMER Hurungwe West and Norton constituencies legislator, Temba Mliswa is optimistic of contributing to the turnaround of the country’s tourism sector as he invests and focuses on his Karoi property.

As politics took a turn for him after losing to CCC’s Richard (Jnr) Tsvangirai in the August 23 elections, Mliswa has directed his attention to hospitality and tourism sector, bringing a new face to his Spring Resort located nearly 10km west of the small farming town.

The newly-revamped project which will open its doors tomorrow, runs on solar.

The Spring Resort management said in a statement that the resort and wellness centre was ready to add life to Karoi and to the tourism sector.

The facility will also attend to travellers going to and coming from neighbouring nations like Zambia, the Democratic of Congo and Tanzania.

‘‘After the slumber effect of the Covid-19 era on hospitality, Spring Resort, and Wellness Centre has finally made the town dream of world-class services and products in the Mashonaland West town a reality. The lodge boasts of 10 rooms and a thatched restaurant offering fine dining experience at reasonable prices,’’ reads the statement.

Although it has been in existence for long, the resort has been spruced up with additional facilities including waterfront chalets, a fitness and wellness centre, and a wedding venue.

‘‘This has pushed the facility to a world-class service provider. The facility boasts a gym with workout machines and the services of TP Mliswa as the coach for corporates to conduct team building exercises,’’ it further reads.

Ministry of Tourism acting provincial head, Mr Elyson Chigerwe lauded the participation of players in the industry saying it was dovetailing with the Government’s move to improve the sector.

Captains of various industries involved in the tourism sector in Mashonaland West, Government and parastatals officials, industry leaders and stakeholders in the hospitality industry are expected to attend the launch. Herald





