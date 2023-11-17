ED CHALLENGER APPLIES FOR PASSPORT

Political activist Sybeth Musengezi who is facing allegations of using a fake address to join Zanu PF structures has made an application for temporary release of his passport.

He indicated that he wants to travel to South Africa for business arrangements.

Musengezi told the court that he is in the construction business and wanted to travel to South Africa to buy an excavator.

Prosecuting, Ms Dzidzai Josiah opposed the application saying the court should consider whether this application is in the interest of justice.

Ms Josiah also submitted that in this case, the accused person intends to travel for business purposes.

She also indicated that Musengezi was also a flight risk.

The matter was postponed to November 21 for ruling.

Allegations are that sometime in 2012, Musengezi, acting in common purpose with Allen Chisuko and Taurai Mutimbanyoka, misrepresented to Zanu PF that he stayed at No. 4315 Hatcliffe Extension, Harare for him to join as a member of the ruling party’s Muzinda 1A District.

It is said that he was then registered and became a member. In 2019, Musengezi allegedly connived with Mutimbanyoka and misrepresented that he was within the cells of Zanu PF’s Mai Chitepo Branch, Muzinda 1 District. The court heard that Musengezi also became eligible for elections to a Zanu PF branch position or post – a preserve only for Zanu PF political party members who would be appearing in the cell structures.

Musengezi was then elected as the Zanu PF Mai Chitepo branch Muzinda H District Youth Wing vice chairperson. It is alleged that Musengezi deprived the ruling party of its good reputation and good administration. He also allegedly participated in Zanu PF political elections and programmes which he was not entitled to and which he would not have enjoyed if he was not a member.

