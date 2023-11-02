MAMBO DHUTERERE IN THE EYE OF A STORM

DID gospel music star, Mambo Dhuterere, bed and impregnate a member of his church in an adulterous relationship?

Is it true that his wife deserted him because of this?

Is this the reason why he has fallen into depression and cancelled all bookings as he battles to clear his mind?

Well, the singer says all this is just RUBBISH and has dangled a US$20 000 reward for anyone who provides evidence backing those claims.

“Hatina zvatingakuitewo kana muchi believer nyaya dzisina kana evidence is tichiri pamwe kuno.. pa carwash pajekerere pogoita noise madam, girlfriend na mambo poshaya anotorawo video?” he wrote on his Facebook wall.

“ . . . anouya ne evidence ye fight pa carwash, yekuti madam is in Botswana now or takaparadzana, any lady ane mwana we public DNA or humbowo hwe affair with any of vakadzi vakupostwa avo ndomupa mota. iri worth 20K…

“… listen, tobhaiza too bad I admit am never perfect, that’s being human, but kana musati mandibata musamanikidzire muchandibata henyu ende mukandibata ndobvuma.. nzwiraiwo tsitsi vana vevanhu vamunopinza munyaya idzi for views, ma love nema like, varikunzii so far kwavanogara vachinzi makaputsa imba yevanhu dziri nhema.”

A senior member of St John Apostolic Church of the Whole World in Botswana, which is spreading to other countries, Mambo Dhjuterere insists his hands are clean.

Music promoter, Tinashe Mutarisi, said this was a phase in his life which Mambo Dhiterere must confront.

“We all go through those phases once in a while my brother.

“Wotoshinga semurume wotoita nharo sababa, unokunda chete hazvikoni.

“Kwawakabva ndookure you’re one of the few voices of reason left, tirikutotemba newe,” said Mutarisi.

Music producer and social commentator, Joe “Uncle Joe” Machingura, added his views to the raging debate.

“I hear Mambo Dhuterere is in depression because of his side piece.

“I thought side pieces were painkillers.

“But maiti Dhuterere aidi pakadai.

“Josefa ega ndiye akatiza muedzo uyu.” H Metro





