RECALLS : CCC BACK-PEDALS

📺Advocate Amanda Sihle Ndlovu, one of our legal team members, addresses the media following the court session for our illegally recalled MPs and Senators. pic.twitter.com/g0JWUn4XH0— Citizens' Coalition for Change (@CCCZimbabwe) November 2, 2023
