FOUR TANKERS GO UP IN FLAMES AT GARAGE

FOUR fuel tankers, a bus and three trucks suffered severe damage after a fire broke out at a Willowvale Industries garage on Tuesday night.

The fire broke out at the Mutonzi Garage, which is not operational.

The caretaker managed to escape the fire unharmed.

The fire spread to other industrial buildings, within the Willowvale area, including Premier Tobacco Auction Floor, but no injuries were reported.

The value of the property damage is yet to be established.

An investigation is now underway to determine the cause of the blaze.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, said the caretaker was reported to have spotted an electrical spark, from one of the fuel tankers, during his routine checks at the garage.

“The tanker burst into flames resulting in other tankers catching fire.

“He said there were five parked petrol tankers, with an unknown amount of fuel,” said Insp Chakanza. H Metro