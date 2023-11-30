CATHOLIC CHURCH TO EVICT 200 VILLAGERS

THE Roman Catholic Church says the government authorised its plans to evict Chishawasha villagers.
The villagers have approached the High Court to stop
the eviction.
The Roman Catholic Church plans to evict more than 200
families from their ancestral communal land and turn it into a church-run urban
settlement.
In its opposing founding affidavit, the church said the
matter was not urgent because the land wrangle had been dragging from as far as
2014.
The Roman Catholic Jesuits claimed ownership of the land
measuring 3953,8816 hectares, known as the Remainder of the Chishawasha Farm in
Goromonzi district.
The church said it had obtained key documents from the
government to implement its urbanisation programme.
Isaac Hawafadzwi Chimbetete filed the opposing affidavit on
behalf of the Provincial Superior of the Jesuits province of Zimbabwe.
“The Jesuits simultaneously applied for change of use from
agricultural land to urban land, and for the subdivision of the Chishawasha
Farm into residential stands of different sizes. A permit was subsequently
issued,” Chimbetete said.
“Condition 20 of the permit clearly spelt out that the
implementation of the urbanisation project shall be subject to commitments set
out in the Chishawasha Development Phasing plan, annexure 2 to the permit as
agreed to between the owner, and Chief Chinamhora, and in consonant with
government policies, legislation and guidelines on the displacement and
relocation of persons or households.”
Renowned priest Father Fidelis Mukonori, the Trustees for
the Time Being (Pvt) Ltd, the Chishawasha land project (Pvt) Ltd and Integrated
Properties (Pvt) Ltd, are cited as respondents.
Chimbetete said Chief Chinamhora also agreed to have the
land turned into an urban settlement.
“His (chief) acceptance was subject to clause 20 of the
development permit as well as an undertaking by the Jesuits to preserve sacred
and heritage sites.
“The heritage sites have since been handed over to Chief
Chinamhora.
“The Jesuits have also, through the developer obtained key
regulatory licences from other agencies including the Environmental Management
Agency, and the National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe.”
Through their lawyer Chrispen Mukome, the villagers accused
the Jesuits priest of fraudulently plotting to evict them in connivance with
high profile government officials.
The land dispute dates back to the 1890s when the
Chishawasha clan members, also known as VaShawasha, were evicted by white
settlers.
Their land was given to the Catholic Church as a token of
appreciation for its support of the Pioneer Column. Newsday
