MINISTER : SCAMMERS USING MY NAME

Youth Empowerment and Development minister, Tinoda Machakaire, has warned Zimbabweans at home and abroad to be wary of yet-to-be-identified scammers who are on the prowl impersonating him and other high-profile Zimbabweans demanding money.
In a statement, Machakaire accused the scammers of causing
him reputational damage in business, politics, and government.
Machakaire said he was inundated with reports of fraudsters
impersonating him and using foreign-registered telephone numbers to target
their victims requesting money.
“It has come to our attention that there are misleading
messages circulating on social media, requesting for payments or suggesting
business partnerships with high-profile Zimbabweans. One of the names used is
Machakaire,” Machakaire said.
“The public is being warned to be alert and wary of any
United Kingdom, South Africa and Mozambique phone numbers which will be used to
impersonate high profile Zimbabweans asking for money transfers.”
Machakaire said he has since filed a police report while
also conducting private investigations to bring the scammers to book.
“Be advised that police and other law enforcement
authorities are on the lookout for such scammers and legal action will be taken
to deal with such criminals,” he said.
“We want to warn the public about the same and falsehoods
being spread by unscrupulous criminal elements. We condemn their actions and we
are conducting investigations to find those who are involved in such criminal
activities.
“The scammers are using the phone number below +27 843 663
324.”
There have been several reports of Zimbabweans falling
victim to scammers who impersonate high-profile people to cheat people of their
money. Newsday
