DOC FIGHTS FOR PARENTS MABVUKU HOUSE

FOUR police officers have been accused of breaking into a house in Mabvuku in search of two men accused of violating a peace order.

The cops, who had no search warrant or court order, were looking for Takunda and Lincoln Mafunga, who have been in a dispute with their aunt, Dr Maria Mafunga over their home.

The twins were dragged out of the house and taken to Mabvuku Police Station where they were detained.

Dr Mafunga claimed that she ordered the officers to break into the house as the twins were resisting arrest by locking the doors.

Takunda and Lincoln had a bitter fallout with their aunt over the house they are staying in.

Some Mabvuku residents questioned the cops’ behaviour for breaking into the house and damaging property.

“We are not happy with the police’s conduct. These twins are not violent at all. The officers had no search warrant, they had no court order, and we confronted them.

“Ndavabvunzurudza mapurisa aya zvikanzi tanzwa nekufonerwa na Dr Mafunga vachiti sungai vana ava vabve pamba pevabereki vangu.

“They were instructed by Dr Mafunga to break the doors and window frames arguing that no one would lodge a complaint since she is the owner of the house.

“Dr Mafunga ihanzvadzi yababa vevana ava saka pakafa baba vavo havana rugare naye achiti ibvai.

“She is now fooling police officers by sending them to destroy property in an effort to remove them.

“Their late father had changed the house into his name since he was the heir,” said a neighbour.

H-Metro witnessed Dr Mafunga forcing one of the twins to sign an affidavit claiming that the house is not his late father’s at Mabvuku Police Station.

“I am the one who ordered the officer-in-charge to direct his officers to break the windows and doors to gain entry,” said Dr Mafunga.

“I will use everything within my powers to defend my late parents’ inheritance.

“I will never allow those kids to benefit from my parents’ house because their father changed the house using fake documents.

“Ndainzi ndakafa inini saka handisikuzorega kurwira imba yevabereki vangu.

“I live in a half a million United States dollar house in Glen Lorne, but will not stop fighting for that Mabvuku house.

“I will continue to take them to court until they leave the house,” said Dr Mafunga.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, could not be reached for comment. H Metro





