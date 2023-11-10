VIOLENCE FLARES UP IN GUTU WEST

HUMAN rights watchdogs have raised alarm over a spike in cases of political violence against opposition supporters in Gutu West constituency in Masvingo where there is a by-election tomorrow.

Elections in the constituency could not be held on August 23 following the death of one of the nominated candidates, Christopher Mutonhori Rwodzi of Zanu PF.

Zanu PF candidate John Paradza, Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) member Ephraim Morudu, Sebastian Mudzingwa (Independent) and Robson Kurwa of the National Constitutional Assembly (NCA) are eyeing the constituency.

The Zimbabwe Human Rights Association (ZimRights) identified Zanu PF activists as the main perpetrators of political violence.

“It is against this background that ZimRights condemns, in strongest terms, the acts of political intimidation as it is in violation of citizens’ right to form, join and participate in the activities of a political party and to make political choices freely as protected by section 67 of the Constitution,” ZimRights said.

In a statement released yesterday, former opposition MPs, Sesel Zvidzai and Evelyn Masaiti, accused Zanu PF of political violence.

“We have observed with dismay the blatant disregard of the law by sponsored Zanu PF thugs who hire trucks and ferry supporters to demonstrate at business premises or residences of citizens believed to be active members,” they said.

But Paradza dismissed the allegations.

“CCC is very aware it is going to lose the elections and it will use every means to tarnish the image of the party which l want to thank for fully supporting me in the constituency,” he said. Newsday