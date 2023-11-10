DEALER HIDES STASH IN BUTTOCKS

IN an effort to frantically evade arrest, a female drug peddler from Bulawayo’s high density suburb of Old Pumula was recently compelled to shove a sachet of methcathinone in her buttocks after she had spotted detectives.

Unbeknown to the woman who was identified as Nokuthaba Sibanda (31), the detectives from Criminal Investigation Department’s Drugs and Narcotics section were acting on a tip-off.

A source said: “Sibanda agreed that the law enforcement agents search her all over the body. After sometime, she then removed the sachet from her buttocks and was as a result arrested.”

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident.

“We would like to thank members of the public for supplying police with information that led to the arrest of the woman who was caught having a drug. This is a good gesture from the community members because co-operating with police could help in the fight against drug and substance abuse,” he said.

Insp Ncube said drug and substance abuse have ruined most of the lives of the youths and the Government has intensified efforts to fight it.

He urged community members to volunteer information about anyone who is a drug dealer. B Metro