TRUCK DRIVER'S BIRTH CERTIFICATE SCAM TO EVADE MAINTENANCE

A TRUCK driver has obtained a second birth certificate for his daughter, using the names of his brother and second wife as the parents, to try and evade paying maintenance.

Samuel Dhokotera’s ex-wife, Priscilla Mupfukudzwa (39), applied for maintenance for their daughter, Yvonne, after the two divorced in 2013.

Samuel (41) then went on to obtain a second birth certificate for Yvonne (15), using the name of his brother Jeremiah, as the father, and that of his second wife.

He wanted to deceive the company, where he works, so that deductions would not be made from his salary.

This means that Yvonne now has two birth certificates.

One of the documents indicates Samuel and Priscilla are her parents while the other document shows the father is Jeremiah while the mother is Samuel’s second wife, Netsai Manzinde.

The second birth certificate was acquired in Nyanga District.

Priscilla told H-Metro that she left Samuel due to repeated abuse.

“I regret ever marrying Samuel because of what I went through,” she said.

“When we split, I threatened to apply for maintenance and that is why he ended up acquiring a second birth certificate for our child.

“Samuel is gainfully employed at a renowned transport company and Jeremiah is self-employed.

“Samuel wanted to produce a birth certificate in Jeremiah’s name and his second wife’s name to prevent more money being deducted from his salary since Jeremiah is unemployed.”

Jeremiah accused Samuel of taking his ID clandestinely.

“I never accompanied Samuel to the Registrar’s Office.

“He must have stolen my identity document,” said Jeremiah.

Samuel referred all questions to Jeremiah.

“Yvonne is my child. As for the other birth certificate, you better ask Jeremiah,” he said.

Samuel and Jeremiah are followers of the Johanne Marange sect, which discourages members from taking legal action against each other. H Metro