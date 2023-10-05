HYENA ATTACKS SIX VILLAGERS

A HYENA has attacked at least six people in Makoni District, resulting in some being hospitalised with serious injuries.

Two of the victims are receiving treatment in hospital, while one was left with a deformed face.

A villager narrated how the elusive hyena, which has been terrorising villagers, attacked one man.

“We were coming from a funeral when a man called Neilrake was attacked by a hyena close to a dam at Maendaenda.

“He screamed for help and another man went with an axe and struck the hyena then it ran away.

“Neilrake was badly injured, his arm was bitten and his nose and mouth were badly injured. Right now, he is in hospital in Harare.

“This morning, the Chikandiwa family and Chief Gwasira were driving towards the Tembo area when they saw people running close to the same bridge where Neilrake was attacked.

“They heard a couple screaming for help and stopped their car to help. The woman had been bitten on her back and they tried to ward off the hyena which was pursuing the woman.

“The hyena then attacked Chief Gwasira and bit him on the leg. The chief was taken to Harare for treatment,” said the villager. H Metro