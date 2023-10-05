POST ELECTIONS : 100 COPS TRANSFERRED

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police has transferred over 100 police officers amid claims that some were being punished for allegedly voting for the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change under the postal voting system.

A transfer list leaked to NewsDay shows that Masvingo province dominated with over 40 police officers being transferred from their stations.

An internal communication signal dated October 3, 2023 and labelled as immediate instructed station commanders to facilitate the transfers of the named police officers.

“The following transfers have been approved and should be implemented accordingly,” the internal communication signal read.

Other affected provinces are Matabeleland North and South, Midlands, Bulawayo and Harare, with instructions that the transferred officers must be transported to the new stations by October 20.

“Officers commanding provinces who are receiving transferred members are encouraged to facilitate their smooth transportation ... members should commence preparations for departure and are expected to report to their new stations not later than October 20, thereafter officers in charge should submit casualty returns.”

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the transfers, saying there was nothing sinister or political about the re-deployments.

“Remember we recently had promotions of police officers to higher ranks, where some needed to take up leading positions at stations and some of them were transferred to take those leading positions. I am aware of the transfer signal and there are officers who would want to resist transfers by making these unfounded claims, to even involve politics in it,” Nyathi said.

“The transfers are regularly done in the service for officers to go to where their services, based on their level of experience, are required.

“Do not forget that there are some police officers who retire and some pass on, so transfers may be done to fill up those positions. So that is nothing related to postal voting.” Newsday