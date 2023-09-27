ZIMSTAT DIRECTOR NABBED OVER SCHOOL FEES, TENDER SCAMS

ZIMBABWE National Statistics Agency (ZimStat) director general, Taguma Mahonde, has been arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) over allegations of flouting tender procedures in the disposal of vehicles, and fraud involving claiming of school fees for his children.

Mahonde is now expected to appear in court today after ZACC investigators failed to complete their work yesterday.

ZACC spokesperson, Commissioner Thandiwe Mlobane, confirmed the arrest yesterday, saying investigations were still being conducted.

“I confirm that ZACC arrested the director general of ZimStat yesterday, 26 September 2023, in connection with the fraudulent claim of school fees for his children.

“Further investigations are continuing in relation to flouting tender procedures,” said Comm Mlobane.

She said Mahonde brought a board resolution to ZACC that was made last week appearing to be authorising him to claim school fees, but it was at variance with an initial resolution made last year.

“The accused brought a resolution done last week by the board after realising that ZACC had completed investigations on the issue, authorising accused to claim the amounts he claimed since 2021 when he started the fraudulent claims.

“This is despite the fact that they had made a resolution in 2022 on the issue of school fees for the accused’s children. He will be appearing in court tomorrow, 28 September 2023,” said Comm Mlobane.

She said ZACC was determined to fight corruption at all levels, despite one’s standing in society.

“From January 2023 to September 2023, ZACC has completed and submitted to the National Prosecuting Authority 157 dockets. Out of this number, 60 are high profile, as some of the accused persons are senior Government officials and council officials.

“The cases are either of high value in terms of potential prejudice to the State or of a high impact on the society and economy due to their status,” said Comm Mlobane.

Contacted for comment yesterday, Mahonde’s lawyer Mr Zvidzai Herbert Chinyani of Masasire Law firm said he had not been furnished with the papers detailing the allegations against his client.

Sources close to the investigations said Mahonde was allegedly claiming money as school fees allowances for his children, but has failed to provide receipts or invoices from the schools to show that the claims were legitimate.

Other allegations, according to sources, relate to how he acquired top-of-the-range service vehicles for a song, thereby flouting standing procedures governing how senior Government officials handle their service vehicles.

This, according to sources, had the effect of prejudicing the State of revenue.

In this case, Mahonde allegedly bought two vehicles before the expiry of five years in line with principles governing senior officials’ acquisition of vehicles.

Some of the Government arms that have been lined up as witnesses include the Central Mechanical Equipment Department who handle the disposal of vehicles to senior Government officials.

It is alleged that Mahonde purchased vehicles at way less than the value that had been pegged by CMED in violation of the regulations governing vehicle disposal procedures. Herald