ZIM POLLS FREE AND FAIR : SADC COUNCIL OF MINISTERS

THE SADC Council of Ministers yesterday congratulated Zimbabwe on holding free, fair and peaceful elections last month, in line with the region’s principles and guidelines.
The meeting was held to consider the Draft Budget for the
SADC Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (SAMIDRC).
Speaking during an Extraordinary Council of Ministers
Meeting held virtually, Angola’s Minister of External Relations, who is
Chairperson of the SADC Council of Ministers, congratulated Zimbabwe “on
holding free and fair elections in a climate of peace and tranquillity, in
accordance with the regional body’s principles and guidelines”.
The endorsement of Zimbabwe’s August 23 and 24 harmonised
elections by the SADC Council of Ministers flies in the face of a preliminary
report released by the SADC Election Observation Mission that was led by Dr
Nevers Mumba of Zambia, which scrutinised the country’s laws.
It is not in the purview of election observation missions
to stray into “helping countries come up with their desired legislation”, as
their mandate is specifically to observe the conduct of elections, their
freeness and fairness, and come up with reports along those lines.
Former liberation movements have expressed concern over the
preliminary report crafted by Dr Mumba and his team, and there is a feeling in
the region that some people are being used by Western capitals that wish to
replace them with pliable opposition parties they illegally sponsor.
Diplomatic sources say some SADC countries holding
elections this year are no longer comfortable with SADC Election Observation
Mission heads following Zimbabwe’s incident.
Political analysts say Zimbabwe held probably the most open
elections ever witnessed in the region, if not the world, with minor incidents
that were noted such as delayed distribution of ballot papers in a few
constituencies not peculiar to Harare.
In his remarks during the meeting, Foreign Affairs and
International Trade Minister, Ambassador Frederick Shava, said yesterday’s
meeting was important.
“We commend you Chair, on the able manner in which you are
handling our proceedings.
“While we note the smooth preparations towards the general
elections scheduled in the DRC for December 2023, in which 43 million people
have registered to vote, we also note with concern that attacks in the Eastern
DRC have displaced over 3 million people, most of whom have not managed to
register to vote for the scheduled December elections,” said Ambassador Shava.
He also said it was important that there be a conducive
environment for the running of free and fair elections, adding that the
deployment of the SAMIDRC should be seen in that light.
“Mr Chairman, we take note of the revised SAMIDRC budget of
US$436 183 884 million that was recommended by the Extraordinary Defence
Sub-Committee, at its virtual meeting held on 30 August 2023.
“Honourable Chair, we should approve a budget that does not
strain member States, as they strive to meet their assessed contributions. We
are all aware that all countries in the region are still reeling from the
devastating effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, hence the need to be more
pragmatic and realistic,” he said.
Providing the Mission with sufficient funds was essential
for it to be effective in dealing with the enormous challenge at hand, said
Ambassador Shava.
He added that the assumption that International Co-operating
Partners (ICPs) would contribute US$100 million, presents a challenge to his
delegation.
“The International Cooperating Partners may contribute as
per assumption of our Secretariat, and they may as well not contribute. We may
be wrong in our assumptions, but we need to be cautious and realistic.
“Perhaps we need to work from the premise that SADC member
States will fund the operation 100 percent, and then adjust when the
International Co-operating Partners make their US$100 million contributions.
“Mr Chairman, maybe Zimbabwe is too cautious, at a time
when the Secretariat has positive indications from the International
Co-operating Partners. Possibly, the Secretariat can shed some light on their
resource mobilisation efforts so far, so that our fears can be addressed. It
will also be helpful if the Secretariat can address the issue of alternative
funding sources,” said Ambassador Shava.
He assured the meeting that Zimbabwe will meet its assessed
contributions, in line with its desire to see peace and security thrive in the
region. Herald
