MY WIFE IS SLEEPING WITH OUR SON

Mazvida Makunani appeared before Harare magistrate Sharon
Mashavira where she was seeking a protection order for herself and her minor
son who was also suffering physical abuse from his father.
Makunani said her husband was harassing and assaulting his
son saying he was his mother's boyfriend.
“He has been beating his son and choking him while he is
asleep for the past three months because he says he is my boyfriend,” she said.
“ He usually assaults him when drunk. I have never had extra-marital affairs, but he accuses me daily of bringing a boyfriend into our house.
“He attacks his son in his sleep and says he is the
boyfriend. When I try to reprimand him he insults me using obscene language
and he beats me up,” she said.
The husband Dudzai Mandaya, however, denied the allegations
arguing that his wife was disrespectful.
Mashavira granted Mukanani the protection order and told
Mandaya to desist from physically and emotionally abusing his wife and son. Standard
