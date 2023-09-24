MAN KILLS PARENTS

A man from Lupane in Matabeleland North is on the run after he allegedly slit the throats of his mother and father during a family gathering last week.

Police said Clever Ngwenga (35) from Gwalubha village allegedly killed his mother Mildress Ngwenya (71) and his father Simon Ngwenya (73) for unknown reasons.

He also allegedly tried to kill his two brothers during the attack.

“Police in Lupane are appealing for information, which may lead to the arrest of Clever Ngwenya (35) who is being sought for callously killing his parents, Mildress Ngwenya (71) and Simon Ngwenya (73),” police said in a statement yesterday.

“For an unknown reason while attending a family gathering at Gwalubha Village, Mabhikwa on September 21.

“The suspect stabbed his mother, Mildress Ngwenya with a knife on the throat before stabbing his father, Simon Ngwenya on the throat with the same knife.

“The suspect went on to chase his two brothers with the intention of stabbing them with the knife, but was outpaced.”

Meanwhile, police said they were appealing for information that might lead to the arrest of three unknown suspects who killed a Mazowe women during a robbery at a gold panning site.

Marbel Magurambinga (39) was allegedly stabbed on the thing with a knife by the suspects who went on to steal US$350 at the gold panning site at Folyle Farm.

Magurambinga, who was operating a vending stall and a canteen at the farm, died on her way to hospital.

Police have been struggling to deal with violent crimes at illegal mining sites across the country where gangs terrorise ordinary citizens using machetes,

The law enforcement agency has launched several operations to deal with the menace, but there are allegations that some of the gangs are controlled by politicians who use them to protect their turf. Standard