SEX SCANDAL ROCKS ZBC

A senior ZBC official has been suspended after he allegedly demanded sexual favours from a female subordinate amid allegations that the case is only a tip of the iceberg.

The named executive was allegedly escorted out of ZBC’s Pockets Hill headquarters last week after the scandal exploded.

ZBC chief executive Adelaide Chikunguru yesterday insisted that the senior employee had neither been suspended nor fired.

However, multiple sources confirmed that he had been suspended ahead of a hearing scheduled in a fortnight.

He is accused of trying to take advantage of the woman who was recently transferred to Harare.

“Top management is actually trying to play down the issue, especially to juniors and the public, ostensibly, to protect the company’s image,” a source said.

“But the victim recorded the senior executive and kept some texts he sent to her while soliciting for sexual favours to approve her papers.”

Another source confirmed that the executive would appear before a hearing scheduled for the first week of October.

“There are reports that he was fired but the truth is that he is currently on suspension pending the hearing, which is expected in two weeks’ time,” the source said.

“There is overwhelming evidence against him, especially the recordings and texts he sent to the victim.”

ZBC insiders said the case could open a can of worms as there were many female employees that were victims of sexual harassment.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services minister Jenfan Muswere said he was not aware of the case although ZBC insiders said the ministry was informed.

Muswere, who was appointed to the position early this month said he had been in discussions with the Zimbabwe Media Commission (ZMC) on issues related to sexual harassment in the media industry.

“I have been in touch with officials from the ZMC, who will be launching a policy document on sexual harassment in the industry this week,” he said.

“That policy is expected to help tackle that problem in the media fraternity.”

Muswere’s predecessor Monica Mutsvangwa earlier this year bemoaned the alleged rampant abuse of women in the media fraternity.

Mutsvangwa called media organisations to have zero tolerance to sexual harassment within their structures and provide a safe environment that allows women to realise their dreams as journalists.

She said sexual harassment was one of the major reasons why few women took up careers as journalists. Standard