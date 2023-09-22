INSUFFICIENT EVIDENCE : CCC SUPPORTERS FREED AFTER A MONTH

Provincial Magistrate Perseverance Makala on Tuesday acquitted seven Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) supporters charged with kidnapping a Zanu PF supporter after they spent a month in remand prison. They were arrested on August 18, 2023.

Magistrate Makala acquitted them after concluding that the State had insufficient evidence.

Witnesses also disputed that John Marikasa (28) was abducted and assaulted and his Itel 60 and US$200 stolen as the State had alleged.

The seven are Moses Mukombiwa (52), Martin Nyamapfeni (33), Succeed Science Ruvinga (19), Tadiwanashe Chimbare (19), Martha Gwizo (39), Cynthia Loveness Tombo (37) and Zvakanaka Muziraho.

They were charged with kidnapping Marikasa on August 15, 2023.

It was the State case that, on the day around noon, the seven were in a white Ford Ranger vehicle registration AFU 1373. They were driving from Mazonwe Shops to Matanuska Farm.

Marikasa was at Mazonwe Shops, and the CCC supporters allegedly dragged him, bundled him into their vehicle and assaulted him.

They then drove the vehicle towards Matanuska Farm. Villagers who witnessed the incident blocked the vehicle.

The two groups clashed, and Marikasa escaped during the scuffle. He realised that his Itel A60 mobile phone and US$200 were missing and filed a report at Chitakatira Police Station.

The CCC supporters were arrested by detectives from Law and Order three days later.

Cosmas Chibaya of Chibaya Law Firm represented the seven while Tirivanhu Mutyasira prosecuted. Masvingo Mirror