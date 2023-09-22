MUKURU ROBBED AGAIN, SAFE WITH US$10K GONE

TWO armed robbers pounced on a Mukuru outlet in Entumbane this morning and allegedly stole a safe box with USD $10 000.
The incident occurred around 7am at koNhliziyo Shopping
Centre.
Allegations are that the two robbers entered Mlungu Dealers
shop and fired a shot on the ground ordering everyone inside to lie down.
A resident who preferred anonymity said the robbers had
silver-coloured car which they used to get away.
“The robbers arrived when I was coming from buying my stuff
in town, I saw them enter Mlungu General Dealers, and minutes later they came
out running with a box and went away. Their car had no licence plate,” she
said.
A worker from Mlungu Dealers said the armed robbers fired
shots on the ground and demanded money from the safe box in the Mukuru outlet.
“The robbers came in and they fired shots on the ground and
they demanded money from the safe box. They took the safe box and fled away in
a Silver Honda Fit,” she said.
The robbers are suspected to be the same crew that robbed
Tottenham Services in Entumbane a week ago, and the incident is currently under
investigation. Chronicle
