MAN FOUND DEAD AT LOVER'S FLAT

Bulawayo police are investigating a case of sudden death where a 29-year-old man from Mahatshula North died at his girlfriend’s residential flat in the Central Business Centre.
The deceased has been identified as Winford Nyoni.
Bulawayo Police Spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube
confirmed the incident, which occurred on September 20, 2023, and said Nyoni
had a history of epilepsy.
“On the 20th of September 2023 at around 4 pm, the now
deceased arrived at his girlfriend’s, a female adult aged 25 years residential
place, house in Bulawayo CBD for a sleepover and appeared drunk. His girlfriend
prepared supper and after eating she spread the blankets on the floor where she
slept with the now deceased,” said Inspector Ncube.
He said at around 9 a.m. on September 21, 2023, the
girlfriend went to work, leaving Nyoni still in the blankets playing games on
his cellphone.
“Whilst she was at work, the girlfriend phoned the now
deceased several times, but he was neither answering his phone nor replying to
the text messages. She then went back home at around 3pm and found the door of
her bedroom partially closed and when she got inside, she found the now
deceased still lying on the floor facing downwards.”
Inspector Ncube said she tried to wake him up but realised
that his body was lifeless.
“A police report was then made. The now-deceased had no
visible injuries. Information obtained was that the now deceased had a history
of being attacked by epilepsy but had never been attended to by a medical
doctor.”
He said Nyoni’s body was conveyed to the United Bulawayo
Hospital mortuary for postmortem.
Inspector Ncube urged members of the public to seek medical
attention if they are not feeling well. CITE
