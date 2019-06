SURVIVOR : NO FOUL PLAY IN VIMBAI ACCIDENT

“I boarded a Mazda 626 in Harare going to Gweru. I was the first passenger and we picked up two other people on our way. Initially I was not aware the driver was a soldier because he was in civilian clothes. The accident was basically due to negligence of our driver. What happened is that there was a truck in front of us together with two other cars. The truck was moving slowly and the two cars ahead of us overtook the truck and we were behind them. When we were about to finish overtaking, the driver noticed that there was an oncoming vehicle and the two cars collided head on. There was no foul play. He (driver) also died the following morning due to internal injuries. It doesn’t look deliberate and calculated from the way I saw it,” he said.