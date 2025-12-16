ZEC : WE ARE READY FOR NKULUMANE



The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has affirmed its full readiness for Saturday’s parliamentary by-election in Nkulumane Constituency, assuring that all logistical, security and operational arrangements are firmly in place to guarantee a smooth and credible poll.

Speaking yesterday from Nkulumane High School, which serves as the Command Centre, the Constituency Elections Officer, Mrs Sithembiso Khuphe, said preparations were at an advanced stage, with election materials and personnel already being deployed.

The seat became vacant following the death of Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) legislator Desire Moyo, in October.

“We have commenced preparations for the by-election scheduled for Saturday, 20 December, and we are now at an advanced stage,” said Mrs Khuphe.

She revealed that the by-election has a registered voter population of 22 883 and will be conducted across 34 polling stations within the constituency.

Mrs Khuphe confirmed that ZEC had completed comprehensive training for all election personnel.

“We have trained the first group, which comprises ward elections officers. We have also trained presiding officers and recorders who will be deployed at all polling stations,” she said.

She said that the polling stations include a mix of infrastructure.

“Our polling stations are housed in different structures. 15 of these are tents, which have already been set up. Others include schools, halls and churches,” she said.

Deployment of both personnel and election materials is already underway.

“Today (Tuesday), we are deploying our electoral officers together with all election materials, which we can confirm are fully ready. We also have our voters’ roll and ballot papers in place,” she said.

Mrs Khuphe added that the ballot papers were being collected from Windsor Park and transported to the Ward Collation Centres, designated as Nkulumane High School and Queen Elizabeth Primary School.

She assured stakeholders that adequate security measures have been implemented.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) are assisting us with security. Each polling station will have two police officers, and additional officers have been deployed to the tented stations,” said Mrs Khuphe.

The by-election has attracted nine candidates, including Cde Freedom Murechu (Zanu-PF), Ethel Sibanda (MDC-T) and Alson Moyo (EFF Zimbabwe). Independent candidates include Rodney Donovan Jele, Mbuso Fuzwayo of Ibetshu LikaZulu and Esther Auxillia Zitha, the widow of the late MP.

The CCC is fielding musician and radio DJ Mothusi Ndlovu, popularly known as Madlela, while Zapu has nominated Vivian Siziba. Nompilo Ncube Malala is contesting under the Zimbabwe African National Congress (ZANC) banner.

Mrs Khuphe said ZEC has engaged all contesting parties through its multi-party liaison mechanisms.

“All the candidates and political parties attended our multi-party liaison committee meeting on Monday. Chronicle