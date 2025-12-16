ZEC : WE ARE READY FOR NKULUMANE

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has affirmed its full readiness for Saturday’s parliamentary by-election in Nkulumane Constituency, assuring that all logistical, security and operational arrangements are firmly in place to guarantee a smooth and credible poll.
Speaking
yesterday from Nkulumane High School, which serves as the Command Centre, the
Constituency Elections Officer, Mrs Sithembiso Khuphe, said preparations were
at an advanced stage, with election materials and personnel already being
deployed.
The seat became
vacant following the death of Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) legislator
Desire Moyo, in October.
“We have
commenced preparations for the by-election scheduled for Saturday, 20 December,
and we are now at an advanced stage,” said Mrs Khuphe.
She revealed
that the by-election has a registered voter population of 22 883 and will be
conducted across 34 polling stations within the constituency.
Mrs Khuphe
confirmed that ZEC had completed comprehensive training for all election
personnel.
“We have
trained the first group, which comprises ward elections officers. We have also
trained presiding officers and recorders who will be deployed at all polling
stations,” she said.
She said that
the polling stations include a mix of infrastructure.
“Our polling
stations are housed in different structures. 15 of these are tents, which have
already been set up. Others include schools, halls and churches,” she said.
Deployment of
both personnel and election materials is already underway.
“Today
(Tuesday), we are deploying our electoral officers together with all election
materials, which we can confirm are fully ready. We also have our voters’ roll
and ballot papers in place,” she said.
Mrs Khuphe
added that the ballot papers were being collected from Windsor Park and
transported to the Ward Collation Centres, designated as Nkulumane High School
and Queen Elizabeth Primary School.
She assured
stakeholders that adequate security measures have been implemented.
“The Zimbabwe
Republic Police (ZRP) are assisting us with security. Each polling station will
have two police officers, and additional officers have been deployed to the
tented stations,” said Mrs Khuphe.
The by-election
has attracted nine candidates, including Cde Freedom Murechu (Zanu-PF), Ethel
Sibanda (MDC-T) and Alson Moyo (EFF Zimbabwe). Independent candidates include
Rodney Donovan Jele, Mbuso Fuzwayo of Ibetshu LikaZulu and Esther Auxillia
Zitha, the widow of the late MP.
The CCC is
fielding musician and radio DJ Mothusi Ndlovu, popularly known as Madlela,
while Zapu has nominated Vivian Siziba. Nompilo Ncube Malala is contesting
under the Zimbabwe African National Congress (ZANC) banner.
Mrs Khuphe said
ZEC has engaged all contesting parties through its multi-party liaison
mechanisms.
“All the
candidates and political parties attended our multi-party liaison committee
meeting on Monday. Chronicle
0 comments:
Post a Comment