WOMAN AND EX HUBBY FIGHT OVER MENTALLY CHALLENGED TEEN SON

A city woman has taken her ex-husband to the Harare Civil Court, demanding US$250 monthly maintenance for their 17-year-old son who suffers from Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).
She alleges
that the father is endangering the boy’s welfare by refusing to send him to
school.
Caroline
Chibaya told the court on Monday that her former husband, Alfred Mandido, has
kept the child at home for the past year, insisting on traditional healing
methods instead of formal education.
She explained
that she had been paying school fees on her own until she could no longer
afford and now believes the child urgently needs to be placed in a
rehabilitation-focused boarding school for his safety and development.
“He insists on
traditional healers. Since last year, the child has not been going to school
and it is not sitting well with me,” she said.
Chibaya
expressed deep concern for the boy’s safety, saying that under Mandido’s care,
it is common for him to go missing for days due to his condition.
“I fear
something major could happen if this continues,” she added.
Mandido, in
response, claimed he is the one living with the child and buying his
medication.
He offered
US$50 per month, arguing that he is a hustler earning around US$150 with no
formal job.
Presiding
Magistrate, Hannah Fazilahmed, ruled that a suitable school must be identified
for the child, preferably one that caters to his special needs.
The court
further ordered that all related costs, including school fees, uniforms and
other essentials, be shared equally between both parents.
The magistrate
also advised Chibaya that she cannot claim maintenance when she is not the one
living with the child. Instead, she was urged to apply for custody if the
father continues to hinder the boy’s education, and to report him to the
police.
The court added
that denying a child access to education is a violation of their rights under
Zimbabwean law. Herald
