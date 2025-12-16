WOMAN AND EX HUBBY FIGHT OVER MENTALLY CHALLENGED TEEN SON

A city woman has taken her ex-husband to the Harare Civil Court, demanding US$250 monthly maintenance for their 17-year-old son who suffers from Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).

She alleges that the father is endangering the boy’s welfare by refusing to send him to school.

Caroline Chibaya told the court on Monday that her former husband, Alfred Mandido, has kept the child at home for the past year, insisting on traditional healing methods instead of formal education.

She explained that she had been paying school fees on her own until she could no longer afford and now believes the child urgently needs to be placed in a rehabilitation-focused boarding school for his safety and development.

“He insists on traditional healers. Since last year, the child has not been going to school and it is not sitting well with me,” she said.

Chibaya expressed deep concern for the boy’s safety, saying that under Mandido’s care, it is common for him to go missing for days due to his condition.

“I fear something major could happen if this continues,” she added.

Mandido, in response, claimed he is the one living with the child and buying his medication.

He offered US$50 per month, arguing that he is a hustler earning around US$150 with no formal job.

Presiding Magistrate, Hannah Fazilahmed, ruled that a suitable school must be identified for the child, preferably one that caters to his special needs.

The court further ordered that all related costs, including school fees, uniforms and other essentials, be shared equally between both parents.

The magistrate also advised Chibaya that she cannot claim maintenance when she is not the one living with the child. Instead, she was urged to apply for custody if the father continues to hinder the boy’s education, and to report him to the police.

The court added that denying a child access to education is a violation of their rights under Zimbabwean law. Herald