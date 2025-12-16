YOU DID WELL : ED PRAISES HIS CABINET

President Emmerson Mnangagwa says Cabinet proceedings in 2025 were robust and responsive to the needs of the people.

Addressing the last Cabinet meeting for the year, which was open to the media, President Mnangagwa challenged ministers to reflect critically on the extent to which their respective sectors met set targets.

The Head of State and Government used the platform to review the performance of the National Development Strategy (NDS1), noting that despite global shocks, reforms implemented since the advent of the Second Republic have been a resounding success.





He said through unity and hard work by the country’s citizens, Zimbabwe has been ushered into a new era of hope, development, modernisation, industrialisation and improved service delivery.

President Mnangagwa added that the economy demonstrated remarkable resilience during the period under review, underpinned by strong policy coordination and fiscal prudence. zbc