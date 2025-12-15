TAXI DRIVER INDECENTLY ASSAULTED, LOCKED IN TRUNK

A Chitungwiza taxi driver was indecently assaulted by a gang which had hired him to transport them to Southerton.

The gang ended up stealing his money and locking him in the trunk of his car.

The man, who has only been identified as Takudzwa, said the incident happened on Saturday morning.

He was dumped near the Boka Bus Terminus along the Masvingo Highway with the gang leaving him stuck in the trunk of his car.

He kept banging on the trunk to try and catch the public’s attention and got a lucky break when some police officers on patrol heard his desperate calls for help.

It all started going wrong for Takudzwa when he accepted a request from a gang of two women, and a man, who claimed they wanted to be driven from Chitungwiza to Southerton.

He agreed.

As he was driving them to their destination, the gang told him that they wanted to pick someone else who was familiar with where they were going.

Takudzwa remained in the car in the company of a man while the two women left.

They returned after about 45 minutes.

They were travelling in a blue Nissan Note, without registration plates.

They ordered Takudzwa to follow them.

Takudzwa claims that the woman who was seated just behind him injected him with an unknown substance and he lost consciousness.

The gang took control of his car and then stashed him into the vehicle’s trunk.

He claims he later found out, after regaining consciousness, that he had been indecently assaulted.

Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, the spokesperson for the Harare provincial police, confirmed the investigation.

“We are looking into a robbery and an aggravated indecent assault case involving a pirating taxi driver,” he said.

Takudzwa also lost US$130. H Metro