TAXI DRIVER INDECENTLY ASSAULTED, LOCKED IN TRUNK

A Chitungwiza taxi driver was indecently assaulted by a gang which had hired him to transport them to Southerton.
The gang ended
up stealing his money and locking him in the trunk of his car.
The man, who
has only been identified as Takudzwa, said the incident happened on Saturday
morning.
He was dumped
near the Boka Bus Terminus along the Masvingo Highway with the gang leaving him
stuck in the trunk of his car.
He kept banging
on the trunk to try and catch the public’s attention and got a lucky break when
some police officers on patrol heard his desperate calls for help.
It all started
going wrong for Takudzwa when he accepted a request from a gang of two women,
and a man, who claimed they wanted to be driven from Chitungwiza to Southerton.
He agreed.
As he was
driving them to their destination, the gang told him that they wanted to pick
someone else who was familiar with where they were going.
Takudzwa
remained in the car in the company of a man while the two women left.
They returned
after about 45 minutes.
They were
travelling in a blue Nissan Note, without registration plates.
They ordered
Takudzwa to follow them.
Takudzwa claims
that the woman who was seated just behind him injected him with an unknown
substance and he lost consciousness.
The gang took
control of his car and then stashed him into the vehicle’s trunk.
He claims he
later found out, after regaining consciousness, that he had been indecently
assaulted.
Inspector
Luckmore Chakanza, the spokesperson for the Harare provincial police, confirmed
the investigation.
“We are looking
into a robbery and an aggravated indecent assault case involving a pirating
taxi driver,” he said.
Takudzwa also
lost US$130. H Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment