POLAD MEMBERS JOIN ZANU PF

The ruling Zanu PF party’s policies continue to attract members of opposition political parties, with the latest endorsement coming from some members of the Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD).

This comes after former POLAD principals and members of their political parties decided to join the ruling party.

Former POLAD Chief of Protocol Cde Welcome Shumba says they have been attracted by the inclusive leadership of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

“We made this decision after realising the works by President Emmerson Mnangagwa and ZANU PF members. We also realised that ZANU PF is the only party with people’s interests.”

Zanu PF National Political Commissar Cde Munyaradzi Machacha welcomed the new party members to the citadel of power.

“You have made the right decision, ZANU PF is a huge organisation, and we are instructed by our leader, President Emmerson Mnangagwa to receive you back to ZANU PF with open arms, we are home for all. As a revolutionary party, our mandate is to work with every Zimbabwean to ensure that our people’s lives are transformed annually for the good of the country,” he said.

Zanu PF has been championing empowerment projects across the country through its wings, thereby ensuring the upliftment of living standards for the citizenry. zbc