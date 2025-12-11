WHIZKID SKIPS FORM 2, NAMED BEST STUDENT

A Form 3 Utsinda Christian Private College in Gutu was a toast of the school’s prize giving day on Saturday when after skipping Form 2 went on to snatch 9 prizes in her stream and was adjudged the best student.

Out of 11 subjects, Farah Makunura who moved from Form 1 to Form 3 was first in six subjects. She got second prizes in three subjects.

Farah walked away with nine accolades, including medals for getting first position in six subjects and was on second position in three subjects.

Farah expressed great joy over her remarkable performance.

Skipping Forms is something unique to Utsinda that takes place under the school’s individualized learning. This allows exceptional learners to skip grades, to keep them challenged while reducing school fees costs for parents. Two other students who skipped Form 2 are Mitchell Nzvimba and Tawonga Mwashaireni.

“I am happy that I am excelling in my studies and that I emerged the overall best student at the school’s Speech and Prize Giving event,” she told Masvingo Mirror in an interview.

Last year when she was in Form 1, she made a clean sweep of all prizes, becoming the best student in the school for two consecutive years.

Dr Gilbert Tepetepe, a financial economist and academic expert was the guest of honour at the event.

Farah’s father, Wellington Makunura was overwhelmed with joy.

“I am very happy with Farah’s performance. She was a hard worker from primary school. I was sceptical when the idea of skipping Form 2 was suggested but now I realise it was a very good decision,” he said.

Farah came first in Chinese Language, Computer Science, Geography, Mathematics, Psychology, and Environmental Management. She also secured second place in English Language, Accounting, and Biology.

In the non-academic category, Leone Dobongwe was named Overall Best in Sports after taking first position in soccer and tennis, while Caleb Masunda came second overall after winning second position in soccer.

School director Professor Rangarirai Masanganise congratulated all award winners.

He applauded three alumni who attended the event, including the 2020 head girl, Audrey Chinama and her deputy, Lisah Masendu. He said their presence demonstrates the lasting impact the school had on their lives. Prof Masanganise added that the school does not tolerate lazy and frequently absent teachers.

School head, Albert Maramba described the event as a sacred moment of thanksgiving and celebration, acknowledging students’ hard work, commitment, and achievements. He praised Farah’s exceptional talent.

“There is something special about this girl. She was in Form 1 last year, skipped Form 2 and is excelling in Form 3 once again. She will be writing her O’ Level exams next year,” he said.

In the parents’ category, the Magaso family from Harare won an award for being the Most Supportive Family. They were recognized for their consistent support of school events and for donating Starlink WiFi. Masvingo Mirror