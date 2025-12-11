WHIZKID SKIPS FORM 2, NAMED BEST STUDENT

A Form 3 Utsinda Christian Private College in Gutu was a toast of the school’s prize giving day on Saturday when after skipping Form 2 went on to snatch 9 prizes in her stream and was adjudged the best student.
Out of 11
subjects, Farah Makunura who moved from Form 1 to Form 3 was first in six
subjects. She got second prizes in three
subjects.
Farah walked
away with nine accolades, including medals for getting first position in six
subjects and was on second position in three subjects.
Farah expressed
great joy over her remarkable performance.
Skipping Forms
is something unique to Utsinda that takes place under the school’s
individualized learning. This allows exceptional learners to skip grades, to
keep them challenged while reducing school fees costs for parents. Two other
students who skipped Form 2 are Mitchell Nzvimba and Tawonga Mwashaireni.
“I am happy
that I am excelling in my studies and that I emerged the overall best student
at the school’s Speech and Prize Giving event,” she told Masvingo Mirror in an
interview.
Last year when
she was in Form 1, she made a clean sweep of all prizes, becoming the best
student in the school for two consecutive years.
Dr Gilbert
Tepetepe, a financial economist and academic expert was the guest of honour at
the event.
Farah’s father,
Wellington Makunura was overwhelmed with joy.
“I am very
happy with Farah’s performance. She was a hard worker from primary school. I
was sceptical when the idea of skipping Form 2 was suggested but now I realise
it was a very good decision,” he said.
Farah came
first in Chinese Language, Computer Science, Geography, Mathematics,
Psychology, and Environmental Management. She also secured second place in
English Language, Accounting, and Biology.
In the
non-academic category, Leone Dobongwe was named Overall Best in Sports after
taking first position in soccer and tennis, while Caleb Masunda came second
overall after winning second position in soccer.
School director
Professor Rangarirai Masanganise congratulated all award winners.
He applauded
three alumni who attended the event, including the 2020 head girl, Audrey
Chinama and her deputy, Lisah Masendu. He said their presence demonstrates the
lasting impact the school had on their lives. Prof Masanganise added that the
school does not tolerate lazy and frequently absent teachers.
School head,
Albert Maramba described the event as a sacred moment of thanksgiving and
celebration, acknowledging students’ hard work, commitment, and achievements.
He praised Farah’s exceptional talent.
“There is
something special about this girl. She was in Form 1 last year, skipped Form 2
and is excelling in Form 3 once again. She will be writing her O’ Level exams
next year,” he said.
In the parents’
category, the Magaso family from Harare won an award for being the Most
Supportive Family. They were recognized for their consistent support of school
events and for donating Starlink WiFi. Masvingo Mirror
