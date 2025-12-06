AIRFORCE BOSS PLOUGHS OPPOSITION POLITICIAN'S MAIZE CROP

In a scary form of abuse of power, a senior member of the Air Force of Zimbabwe and the Midlands Officer Commanding of the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services allegedly went to a prominent opposition politician, Patrick Cheza’s farm in Mvuma on Saturday and ploughed down over two hectares of maize crop that was two weeks old.

Cheza has since reported the case under RRB 5909845 at Mvuma Police Station and investigations are underway. He also vowed to sue the senior security officers for the loss of the crop.

“We cannot stand by and watch individuals of this ilk making themselves more special than others. I have vowed to stand up for the voiceless and defend our people, particularly in rural areas against abusive elements like these,” said Cheza in an interview with Masvingo Mirror.

Stanford Ncube, Josiah Magama Tongogara Airbase senior officer and the ZPCS Officer Commanding Midlands Province Commissioner Somemore Gate allegedly drove two unmarked Ford Rangers, other vehicles and a tractor to the farm. They used the tractor to plough down maize a crop that was already 5 centimetres high. Presidential Spokesperson, George Charamba recently castigated the use of unregistered vehicles on the roads, emphasising that they are used to commit crime.

Efforts to get a comment from Air Force of Zimbabwe spokesperson were futile.

ZPCS Deputy Commissioner General Social Ndanga said he has read some posting on the issue but he is yet to get facts on the matter. “I have read some articles about the case but I am yet to get the facts on the ground as to what actually happened,” said Ndanga.

The farm has been at the centre of a wrangle between the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development and Cheza. However, records released to the High Court in Masvingo by the Ministry of Lands show that Cheza was allocated the farm by Government.

Last Saturday’s incident happened when he had already approached the High Court for a declaratory to confirm his ownership of the farm.

At the time of writing the story, Cheza’s lawyer, Leopold Mudisi of Mutendi was preparing an urgent chamber court application to interdict the securocrats from interfering with activities at his farm.

Cheza said that on Saturday he was called on his mobile phone by a worker at the farm and told that there was a group of men who were ploughing down his crop. He immediately drove from Chirumhanzu to the farm and on the way met Ncube who allegedly sped off at high speed after recognising him. He proceeded to the farm where Gate and company were still there and he called Ncube back.

They had an argument for sometime before the securocrats drove off.

“They think because they work for the army therefore they can scare people. I am not afraid of them and I will stand up to them anytime they think they are more special than everyone else,” said Chirwa. Masvingo Mirror