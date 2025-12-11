NICHOLAS ZAKARIA DIES

Sungura musician Nicholas Zakaria affectionately known as Madzibaba has died.

He was 66.

His family has confirmed the news.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Nicholas Zakaria,the talented musician and beloved member of our community,” said a statement from the family.

“Nicholas left an indelible mark on the music world with his inspiring voice and dedication to his craft. His legacy will live on through his music, and he will be deeply missed by fans and loved ones.”

Details regarding a memorial service will be shared in due course.