NICHOLAS ZAKARIA DIES

Sungura musician Nicholas Zakaria affectionately known as Madzibaba has died.
He was 66.
His family has
confirmed the news.
“It is with
profound sadness that we announce the passing of Nicholas Zakaria,the talented
musician and beloved member of our community,” said a statement from the
family.
“Nicholas left
an indelible mark on the music world with his inspiring voice and dedication to
his craft. His legacy will live on through his music, and he will be deeply
missed by fans and loved ones.”
Details
regarding a memorial service will be shared in due course.
